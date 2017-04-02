Hopes in New York for Sunday budget deal

The New York state budget is now two days late as lawmakers struggle to find agreement on education spending, charter schools and juvenile justice reform.
The Assembly and Senate plan to work late Sunday in the hopes of striking a deal.
If they fail to reach agreement by Monday, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vowed to introduce legislation that would extend the current budget, likely leaving out popular proposals to increase college tuition aid or invest billions of dollars in the state's aging water infrastructure.
Under state law legislative pay could be withheld as long as lawmakers fail to pass a budget, giving them another reason to strike a deal.
Alternatively, if lawmakers reject Cuomo's budget extender it could force a government shutdown.
