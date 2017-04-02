Senators confirm 1 to Board of Education, 4 to charter board

Mississippi senators have confirmed Johnny Franklin to the state Board of Education for a full term and approved four people for the state's Charter School Authorizer Board.
Votes came last week as lawmakers concluded their 2017 session.
Gov. Phil Bryant named Franklin to the Board of Education in 2014 to fill out an unexpired term. His new term runs to 2025. He was an education adviser to Bryant and Gov. Haley Barbour.
Bryant named Jackson businessman Leland Speed to the charter board for a term until 2021. Speed has worked with RePublic Schools, which has two Jackson charter schools.
Bryant reappointed Krystal Cormack of Oxford to the charter board, serving until 2021. Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves reappointed Karen Elam of Oxford and Tommie Cardin of Ridgeland for terms until 2019.
