April 1, 2017 4:22 PM

Caldwell police capture fugitive missing for days

The Associated Press
CALDWELL, Idaho

A man who Caldwell police say eluded officers for days is now in jail.

KTVB-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2onrZxL ) that police located Josue "Josh" Ibarra at about 7:15 p.m. Friday at a home on Notus Road.

Officers with the Parma Police Department and the Canyon County Sheriff's Office helped in the arrest.

Police say Ibarra was in possession of a stolen firearm at the time of his arrest. He also faces felony charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, eluding an officer, and a felony probation violation.

Police and Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho had alerted the public to be on the lookout for Ibarra after a pursuit that occurred Wednesday night in the Apple Creek subdivision.

