State of emergency declared due to February flooding

Gov. Gary Herbert has declared a state of emergency in some parts of Utah that experienced significant flooding in February.
The Standard-Examiner reports (http://bit.ly/2nIZLuG ) that Herbert declared a state of emergency in Box Elder and Cache counties on Friday. Floods caused an estimated $6.7 million in damage to public infrastructure in both counties in February.
By declaring a state of emergency, the state can no request a disaster declaration from President Donald Trump.
Heavy snow, rain and then snowmelt caused flooding in several communities in both counties beginning Feb. 7. Box Elder County declared a local emergency Feb. 14 and Cache County declared a day later.
A division of the Utah National Guard was deployed to help fill sandbags.
