Mayor's son charged with slashing tires on 27 vehicles

Springfield police say two citizens detained a man suspected of slashing tires on at least 27 different vehicles.
KATU-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2onk7fR ) that the suspect turned out to be the son of the city's mayor.
Benjamin Daniel Lundberg faces 27 counts of criminal mischief.
Springfield Mayor Christine Lundberg said Friday that she wanted to sincerely apologize to the community for the actions of her family member.
Damien Czech woke up Friday to find tires slashed on his truck and trailer. He said he had two jobs that required both vehicles and he could only do one until he got the tires fixed.
Police say a victim saw Lundberg slashing his tire on 10th Street and followed him.
That's where police found Lundberg on the ground, guarded by two citizens.
Comments