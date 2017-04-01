States declares emergency due to high water on Boise River

The city of Boise, Ada County and the state have all declared a state of emergency because of high water levels on the Boise River.
Boise River flows on Friday exceeded 8,200 cubic feet per second, making conditions dangerous for people and pets, The Idaho Statesman reported (http://bit.ly/2oLj3yJ). Emergency declarations allow for immediate expenditure of public money to secure materials needed for disaster relief and public safety.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing more water than usual from upstream reservoirs in hopes of minimizing flooding later this spring when large amounts of snow in the mountains melt.
Boise Mayor Dave Bieter said Friday when declaring a local emergency that the river levels are nearly unprecedented. He asked that people stay away from the river altogether.
"It is unprecedented to have river flows so high for so long, which makes our situation very unpredictable," Bieter said in a news release. "We are already beginning to see significant bank erosion in many areas, and we are concerned that unforeseen hazards may begin popping up. So please, stay away from the river and the Greenbelt altogether."
Ada County commissioners on Monday approved and adopted their own county emergency declaration on flooding.
Gov. Butch Otter also added Ada County to the list of counties in a state of emergency, along with Idaho, Lewis and Valley counties.
Signs are posted along the river reminding visitors of the danger and multiple closures along the Greenbelt, a trail along the Boise River.
"River rescues are very difficult and dangerous under current circumstances," said Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan said in a news release. "While no one ever intends to get in trouble on the river, people should remember that first responders put their own lives at risk during a rescue. And under these conditions those dangers are very high."
The Boise emergency declaration will expire in seven days. But the City Council on Tuesday will consider making it indefinite.
