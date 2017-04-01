Tulsa County jury convicts teen of murder in man's death

A jury in Tulsa County has recommended a life prison sentence for an 18-year-old man who jurors convicted of shooting another man to death.
Jurors on Friday found William Campbell guilty of first-degree murder and a weapons charge in the 2015 shooting death of 33-year-old Craig Wingard.
Campbell was 17 when he was arrested in the July 5, 2015, fatal shooting of Wingard outside a residence. Wingard, who was shot multiple times with a .22-caliber rifle, died at a hospital three days later.
Prosecutors say Campbell shot Wingard following an argument about a set of car keys. Defense attorneys say Campbell told police in an interview that he didn't mean to kill Wingard and urged jurors to consider a lesser murder charge.
Formal sentencing is set on May 8.
