More Politics News

April 1, 2017 12:34 PM

Tulsa County jury convicts teen of murder in man's death

The Associated Press
TULSA, Okla.

A jury in Tulsa County has recommended a life prison sentence for an 18-year-old man who jurors convicted of shooting another man to death.

Jurors on Friday found William Campbell guilty of first-degree murder and a weapons charge in the 2015 shooting death of 33-year-old Craig Wingard.

Campbell was 17 when he was arrested in the July 5, 2015, fatal shooting of Wingard outside a residence. Wingard, who was shot multiple times with a .22-caliber rifle, died at a hospital three days later.

Prosecutors say Campbell shot Wingard following an argument about a set of car keys. Defense attorneys say Campbell told police in an interview that he didn't mean to kill Wingard and urged jurors to consider a lesser murder charge.

Formal sentencing is set on May 8.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos