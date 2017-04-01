More Politics News

April 1, 2017 11:01 AM

Not so tiny: Lincoln housing group experiments with concept

The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb.

A Lincoln housing group is experimenting with the tiny house concept by building a larger — but still small — home.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports (http://bit.ly/2o1LKek ) that the nearly 800 square feet (74.3 square meters) of livable space make the house big by normal tiny-house standards. Most usually run 500 square feet (46 square meters) or less. The Lincoln house will feature a main floor, some finished basement space and a one-car garage when it goes on the market next month. A price hasn't yet been set.

The nonprofit Affordable Housing Initiatives joined the city's Urban Development Department to build the home on a nonstandard lot northeast of downtown. The city owns several nonstandard lots that it can't sell and that don't generate property tax.

