Republican-on-Republican budget fight looms in New Hampshire

A Republican-on-Republican battle over New Hampshire's next budget is looming, and the House's most conservative members are taking their cues from Washington.
A bloc of Republicans say they won't vote for the budget, modeled off a plan by GOP Gov. Chris Sununu, because it spends too much money. They've dubbed themselves the House Freedom Caucus, the same name used by the Congressional Republicans who recently blocked a health care reform bill pushed by their own party's leadership.
The comparisons to Washington are welcome.
"I do think that's a fair comparison," said Rep. JR Hoell, who is leading the anti-budget charge. "The people who campaigned for limited government and transparency and reform want to see that."
The $11.9 billion two-year spending plan is up for a vote Wednesday, with a Thursday deadline for passage. It makes changes to Sununu's plan, notably nixing an $18 million plan for full-day kindergarten, but maintains many of the new governor's priorities.
House Speaker Shawn Jasper says he's confident a budget will pass. With 222 Republicans in his caucus, out of nearly 400 members, he can lose about two dozen votes and still get a budget through. Unhappy Republicans are welcome to bring forward amendments to the plan, Jasper said. But he hopes simple obstructionism won't control the day.
"What I'm hoping is people just don't get up and say 'Well, I just don't like the budget and I'm not voting for it' — there's no way to deal with that," Jasper said. "People need to be responsible, they ran for an office to govern, to run the state of New Hampshire, and no is not a solution."
It's unclear exactly how many Republicans are against the budget. Should things get sticky, Democrats said Jasper shouldn't expect their help.
Conversations with several budget opponents revealed the problem lies in the overall price tag, rather than the specific programs. At $11.9 billion, the budget is a roughly 5 percent increase over the existing $11.3 billion budget. It'd be closer to $12.1 billion, but about $200 million in expected federal funds are left out. Critics say that's simply a gimmick to make the budget look smaller than it is.
"I'm in a very conservative area and the people certainly of Belknap County are looking to hold the line and that's what I was elected on," Rep. Michael Sylvia said.
Rep. John Burt says he would rather see money go back to taxpayers than be spent by the state. The budget does include $50 million in aid to cities and towns, plus $45 million for local road, bridge and school repairs. It nixes Sununu's plan for $18 million for full-day kindergarten programs. It shores up about $85 million for the "rainy day" fund.
Still, it's not a plan Burt is happy with. He's hoping the budget fails entirely so that conservatives have more of a voice in determining spending. And he's not worried that a rejection of the budget would reflect poorly on Sununu.
"I just think the governor and I look at the state funding a little different," he said.
