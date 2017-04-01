Far-right clash with anti-fascists in London, 14 arrested

Demonstrators from far-right groups clashed with anti-fascist protesters in central London on Saturday, as British police imposed restrictions to try to keep the opposing groups apart.
Authorities arrested 14 people for various offenses. Protesters gathered at Trafalgar Square and spilled on to nearby roads.
London's Metropolitan Police imposed conditions on the march and rally Saturday by Britain First and the English Defence League. Organizers described the event as a response to the deadly March 22 attack near Parliament.
"We will stand together and show we will not now, not ever, bow down and fear terrorists and terrorism," the EDL said on Facebook event page.
The Unite Against Fascism group held a counter demonstration.
The protests came just 10 days after attacker Khalid Masood launched an 82-second rampage near Parliament that left four dead, mowing down three pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and stabbing a police officer to death in a Parliament courtyard. Masood was shot dead by police.
Comments