April 1, 2017 10:15 AM

At Newark rally, national Dem leaders vow resistance

The Associated Press
NEWARK, N.J.

National Democratic Party leaders urge New Jerseyans to resist Republican policies in races up and down the ballot.

They rallied at a hotel ballroom in Newark on Friday.

Democratic National Committee Deputy Chair Keith Ellison told supporters the mission was to re-energize the party's base and win back support after November's defeat.

The Congressman from Minnesota called it a "unity tour" and a "turnaround tour."

National committee chairman Tom Perez said the goal is to elect Democratic candidates up and down the ballot.

One of those races is in New Jersey, where a slate of candidates is seeking to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie this November.

