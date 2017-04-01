At Newark rally, national Dem leaders vow resistance

National Democratic Party leaders urge New Jerseyans to resist Republican policies in races up and down the ballot.
They rallied at a hotel ballroom in Newark on Friday.
Democratic National Committee Deputy Chair Keith Ellison told supporters the mission was to re-energize the party's base and win back support after November's defeat.
The Congressman from Minnesota called it a "unity tour" and a "turnaround tour."
National committee chairman Tom Perez said the goal is to elect Democratic candidates up and down the ballot.
One of those races is in New Jersey, where a slate of candidates is seeking to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie this November.
Comments