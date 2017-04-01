State senators confirm leaders of some Mississippi agencies

Mississippi senators have confirmed Gov. Phil Bryant's nominees to lead some top state agencies.
The votes came last week as lawmakers were wrapping up their 2017 session.
Those confirmed include Marshall Fisher as commissioner of the Department of Public Safety and Pelicia Hall as commissioner of the Department of Corrections.
Fisher previously led the prison system. Hall was chief of staff there before being promoted.
Senators also confirmed Laura Jackson, a former deputy state treasurer, as executive director of the Department of Finance and Administration.
Former state Supreme Court Justice David Chandler was confirmed as commissioner of the Department of Child Protection Services.
Brig. Gen. Janson "Durr" Boyles was confirmed as adjutant general of the Mississippi National Guard.
All five have been working in those jobs while awaiting Senate approval.
