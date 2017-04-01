More Politics News

April 1, 2017 8:44 AM

Merkel: Migrants and Germans can learn from each other

The Associated Press
BERLIN

Chancellor Angela Merkel says newcomers to Germany must learn the country's values and customs, but that Germans can also learn from them.

More than 1 million asylum seekers have arrived in the past two years, and Germany's been working hard on integration.

Speaking in her weekly podcast this Saturday, in a question-and-answer form with a Syrian journalist who arrived as a refugee in 2015, Merkel emphasized migrants need to respect Germany's values of "tolerance, openness, freedom of religion and freedom of expression" and also "be a little curious about our way of life."

On the flipside, Merkel says Germans should be open, and "seize upon it as a possibility to learn and experience more."

Merkel meets with three organizations next week to thank them for their help with migrants.

