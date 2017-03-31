More Politics News

March 31, 2017 6:47 PM

Tacoma man arrested for threatening Seattle mayor

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

Police have arrested a Tacoma, Washington man for allegedly making electronic threats against Seattle's mayor.

Seattle police said Friday that detectives arrested a 62-year-old man Thursday night for threats against Mayor Ed Murray.

Police didn't say what the threats entailed, when they occurred or the motivation behind them.

Police say detectives developed the suspect's identity during their investigation and say they consulted with the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office before making the arrest.

Police say the man was arrested without incident and booked in King County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

