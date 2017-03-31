More Politics News

March 31, 2017 6:12 PM

Tennessee judge facing federal charges resigns

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

An embattled Tennessee judge who is facing charges after allegations surfaced that he helped a woman with her legal troubles in exchange for sex has stepped down from the bench.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/2ns5GTU ) reports that a lawyer announced in court Friday that Davidson County General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland has resigned.

The lawyer's comments came during a hearing for the 59-year-old judge, who faces federal charges of bribery, witness tampering and retaliating against a witness.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell and a bipartisan group of state lawmakers representing Davidson County had previously asked that the judge resign.

Moreland's lawyer said during the hearing that the judge wrote a letter to Mayor Barry announcing his resignation effective April 4.

