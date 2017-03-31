The Latest: Rep. Andy Harris booed at town hall

The Latest on Rep. Andy Harris' town hall in Wye Mills:
6:20 p.m.
Audience members at a town hall with Rep. Andy Harris are booing and yelling at the congressman.
The boos at the Friday night event began about five minutes into the Republican's slideshow on the federal deficit. Audience members yelled at Harris to answer questions. They waived small signs with their zip codes on them.
Harris paused and leaned against a lectern in an auditorium at Chesapeake College, looking silently at the audience and waiting for them to stop booing.
The booing relented enough for Harris to continue. He answered questions about the Chesapeake Bay and education, but audience members continued to boo.
6 p.m.
A large and boisterous audience has gathered for a town hall with Maryland Rep. Andy Harris.
When the crowd was told signs needed to be limited to a certain size in the auditorium at Chesapeake College Friday night, many audience members booed and waved signs from their seats.
People chanted: "This is what democracy looks like" before the start of the town hall.
A long line of people gathered more than an hour before the event in Wye Mills. Some had signs critical of the Republican effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Republicans pulled the bill last week, because it didn't have enough support. Some waiting in line say they're worried Republicans will try again.
2:20 a.m.
Maryland Rep. Andy Harris is holding a town hall on the Eastern Shore.
The congressman is scheduled to talk to constituents at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills on Friday.
He is scheduled to give a Power Point presentation on health care and get feedback from constituents.
Harris is the only Republican member of Maryland's congressional delegation. He represents a district that includes all of the Eastern Shore and parts of Harford, Baltimore and Carroll counties.
