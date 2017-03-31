Nevada lawmakers mulling new law in scenic property battle

A builder's plan for luxury homes on a hilltop within view of scenic Red Rock National Conservation Area outside Las Vegas is spurring state lawmakers to again try to craft a law that would block the development.
Democratic State Assemblyman Steve Yeager told a legislative hearing Friday in Las Vegas that a law restricting the use of properties within 5 miles (8 kilometers) of several big federal reserves is broader than a 2003 state law the Nevada Supreme Court struck down as unconstitutionally narrow.
Assembly Bill 277 already has bipartisan support from more than 30 of the 63 lawmakers in Carson City.
But a representative of the property owner, local developer Jim Rhodes, told lawmakers the proposed law is now so broad that it would effectively freeze land use for an untold number of property owners all around the state.
