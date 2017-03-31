VW to pay Vermont $4.2 million to settle emissions claims

Volkswagen is paying Vermont $4.2 million as part of a 10-state settlement of environmental lawsuits over the company's diesel emissions-cheating scandal.
Volkswagen has admitted to programming its diesel engines to activate pollution controls during government treadmill tests and turning them off for roadway driving.
The settlement covers 3-Liter six-cylinder diesel engines and is separate from a $603 million agreement reached last year with 44 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico that covered 2-liter engines.
Attorney General T.J. Donovan said Friday that Volkswagen sold vehicles in Vermont for nearly a decade that it knew were actively polluting Vermont's air. He says the settlement holds the company accountable.
Vermont and nine other states are sharing a total of more than $157 million. All 10 states follow California's clean air standards.
