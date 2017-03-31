New director for Hawaii, Pacific veterans' health care

A new leader will oversee health care for veterans in Hawaii after more than a year of the position being vacant.
The Department of Veterans Affairs said Friday Jennifer Gutowski will be the director the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System. This office oversees care for nearly 130,000 veterans in Hawaii, Guam, American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands.
Gutowski replaces Wayne Pfeffer, who retired in February 2016 after 41 years at the agency.
Gutowski comes to Hawaii from the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System where she has been acting director.
The Pacific Islands Health Care System has over 1,000 employees and an operating budget of more than $310 million.
