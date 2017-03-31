Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren to headline Boston rally

Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are planning to make a joint appearance at an evening rally in Boston as liberals continue to mobilize against the agenda of Republican President Donald Trump.
The senators from Vermont and Massachusetts are among the top voices in the Senate in opposition to Trump. Democrats hold few levers of power in Washington, with Republicans in charge of the House, Senate and the White House.
Earlier Friday, Sanders — an independent who caucuses with the Democrats — delivered a speech at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate, calling Trump a "fraud" and saying his goal was to rally Americans around a more progressive agenda.
The former presidential candidate and Warren, a Democrat, are both up for re-election next year.
Comments