Divided over dollars: Florida legislators split on spending

With about a month left in the regular session, Florida's Republican-controlled Legislature is on a major collision course over spending.
This past week the House and Senate released rival budgets for the coming year that reveal a wide divide between the two chambers on everything from taxes to schools to state worker pay raises.
The two sides don't even have the same bottom line: The Senate's overall budget is more than $85 billion, or roughly $4 billion more than the House proposed. The current state budget is nearly $82.3 billion.
Part of the reason for the disparity is that House Republicans sought aggressive budget cuts, aimed largely at hospitals and state universities. But the House budget also sets aside money for roughly $300 million in tax cuts, including a reduction in the tax charged on rent paid by businesses.
House leaders say they pushed ahead with deep spending cuts to help the state avoid possible shortfalls that are projected over the next two to three years by state economists. In describing the need for cuts, House Republicans have referred to a budget "deficit" even though state tax collections are actually growing.
"We have to make informed decisions, and we have to make tough decisions," said Rep. Carlos Trujillo, a Miami Republican and the House budget chairman. "We can't be all things to all people."
A big sticking point between the House and Senate will be over money for public schools.
The Senate is recommending a nearly $800 million increase for day-to-day operations that would boost the amount spent on each student by close to 3 percent. That contrasts with the House's proposal that would increase the per student amount by 1.25 percent.
"The budget meets the needs of our growing state in a manner that reflects the priorities of the constituents who elected us," said Senate President Joe Negron, a Stuart Republican.
But a large portion of the Senate plan relies on an increase in local property taxes triggered by rising property values. House Speaker Richard Corcoran has vowed to block any proposal that relies on higher taxes.
Corcoran and other House Republicans have proposed steering large amounts of money into contentious programs, including an ambitious $200 million "Schools of Hope" plan that would offer money to charter school operators that set up schools near failing public schools.
Another wide area of disagreement: Money for economic development programs and tourism promotion that has already pitted House leaders against Gov. Rick Scott. The Senate has kept intact the state's economic development agency known as Enterprise Florida and agreed to keep spending on tourism marketing close to current levels. The House is proposing to shutter Enterprise Florida, while slashing the state's tourism ad budget by roughly $50 million.
"Over and over again, politicians in the House have failed to understand that Florida is competing for job creation projects against other states and countries across the globe," Scott said this week about the House proposal.
The House and Senate also differ on the need for across-the-board raises for state workers. The Senate is offering a raise of $1,400 to all employees making $40,000 or less, and $1,000 to those who earn more than $40,000. The House is recommending targeted pay raises to corrections officers and state law-enforcement agents.
The Senate is also proposing to borrow up to $1.2 billion to acquire 60,000 acres of land and build a reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee to reduce discharges to the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee estuaries that have been blamed for toxic algae blooms. House leaders have said they are opposed to borrowing money this year but have not rejected the Senate plan.
