Gorsuch team: Schedules, not reluctance prevented meeting

A spokesman for Neil Gorsuch is denying U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto's claim that the appellate judge being considered for the nation's highest court has declined to meet with her.
Ron Bonjean said Friday that Gorsuch was more than willing to meet with Nevada's Democratic senator and both sides tried for weeks to find an agreeable date.
Cortez Masto announced Thursday she would oppose Gorsuch's confirmation largely based on his record.
She added that she felt he was disrespectful in refusing to meet with her for several weeks.
Spokesman Rey Benitez says Gorsuch gave Masto the run-around and she's no longer interested in meeting.
Bonjean says the White House reached out to Masto shortly after the conservative judge was nominated to fill a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court.
