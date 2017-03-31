More Politics News

March 31, 2017 2:04 PM

Bill against racial bias at agencies vetoed in New Mexico

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M.

A bill designed to combat racial bias in hiring and promotional decisions at New Mexico state agencies has been vetoed by Gov. Susana Martinez.

Democratic Senator and bill sponsor Linda Lopez of Albuquerque said Friday that the veto means some state residents would continue to feel unwelcome and overlooked in the offices of New Mexico government.

In her veto message, Martinez said the bill would have been costly and unreliable under a personnel system that cannot require disclosure of an employee's racial background.

The bill would have required state agencies and state-funded groups to develop policies to guard against institutionalized racism in personnel decisions that intentionally or unintentionally puts certain racial or ethnic groups at a disadvantage. Staff training and progress reports would have been required.

