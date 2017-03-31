State House security improvements 52 percent above budget

Construction of the new security system in the Arizona House of Representatives has cost significantly more than expected.
The Arizona Capitol Times reports (http://bit.ly/2nSPIW8 ) that the House's new security, which includes metal detectors, gun lockers and a Kevlar wall, came in 52 percent over budget. In all, the project cost $442,000, well over the estimated cost of $290,000. The budget was later estimated to cost $302,000, still less than the actual price tag.
Former House Speaker David Gowan approved the new security measures, citing an increasing number of attacks on public venues. The project was completed just before Gowan left office in January.
The House Administration Committee is now considering changing or removing some of the security apparatus, saying not all of it makes sense.
