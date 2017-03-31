Austrian lawmaker alleges global Turkish surveillance

Documents presented by a senior Austrian lawmaker purport to show a Turkish global surveillance network aimed at undermining organizations loyal to a Muslim cleric who Turkey believes was behind last year's coup attempt.
Greens Parliamentarian Peter Pilz is sharing memos from what he says are Turkish consulates and embassies in 35 countries as far flung as Kosovo, Japan and Australia reporting back to Ankara.
Officials from Austria's interior ministry say they haven't seen the documents presented Thursday but are treating as genuine ones obtained earlier by Pilz focusing only on Austria.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accuses U.S.-based Fethullah Gulen of orchestrating the July 15 coup attempt and is pushing for crackdowns on the Gulen movement's network of schools and charities outside of the country.
Gulen denies personal involvement.
