Discord comes to Rhode Island Senate under new leader

A dispute between Democratic factions in the Rhode Island State House is provoking unusual discord under new Senate President Dominick Ruggerio.
Pawtucket Sen. Donna Nesselbush stepped down as deputy majority leader Thursday after rising to the floor to protest what she called an "undemocratic process" that promotes "hegemony."
Ruggerio, of North Providence, was elected president by fellow senators last week to replace outgoing Newport Sen. Teresa Paiva Weed.
Nesselbush and other senators from the party's liberal wing have questioned the quick process that led power to transfer to Ruggerio and his supporters.
Ruggerio earlier this week demoted two committee chairmen and replaced them with allies, later saying he doesn't want "dissension within my inner circle."
Nesselbush says committees should choose their own leaders democratically.
Comments