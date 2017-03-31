Volkswagen settlement brings another $30M to Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says a settlement with Volkswagen will bring another $30 million that the state can use for environmental programs.
That payment to Pennsylvania is part of Volkswagen's agreement to pay $157 million to 10 states to settle lawsuits stemming from the automaker's diesel emissions-cheating scandal.
Shapiro says Volkswagen is paying another $23 million to Pennsylvania from an earlier settlement. That money's being shared by the state treasury, attorney general's office and Clean Air and Motor License funds.
Shapiro says the Department of Environmental Protection gets to determine how to use the $30 million.
The federal government recently warned Pennsylvania that years of budget cuts have left it unable to adequately enforce safe drinking water standards. It's also warned Pennsylvania about funding for air quality and mine pollution programs.
