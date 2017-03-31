Bill would give disabled people free access to state parks

A state legislator is proposing to give permanently disabled people free admission to Maine State Parks.
The proposal by Saco Democratic Rep. Donna Bailey would apply to people who have been determined to be permanently disabled by an official body such as the U.S. Social Security Administration or a workers' compensation board.
The access pass would also grant free entry to an adult accompanying the pass holder.
The proposal is up for a public hearing before the Committee of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry on Thursday in Augusta.
