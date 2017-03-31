Poland moves closer to buying Patriot missiles from Raytheon

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment Pause

0:15 Driver's view of collapsed Georgia overpass

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse

3:24 Spicer tells veteran reporter to stop shaking her head

1:20 House Intelligence Committee fights over canceled open committee hearing

1:09 Rubio says Russian hackers targeted his presidential campaign

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

3:33 Burr, Warner stress commitment to bipartisan investigation into possible Trump- Russia links

1:30 Family of five makes former Oakdale church home