More Politics News

March 31, 2017 12:09 PM

Deputy riding with felon in high speed chase to be suspended

The Associated Press
NAPOLEONVILLE, La.

A sheriff's deputy faces discipline for being a passenger in a car driven by a convicted felon who allegedly led a Louisiana State Police trooper on a high-speed chase.

Assumption Parish Sheriff's Commander Lonny Cavalier told The Advocate (http://bit.ly/2oiZdir ) that the deputy, Denzell Wesley, will be suspended without pay.

Cavalier says Wesley was injured on Feb. 1 when the car flipped and crashed after reaching speeds of 100 mph.

Wesley is currently on medical leave, but Cavalier says his 15-day suspension is expected to begin on April 1.

Cavalier says Wesley violated a department policy instructing deputies to avoid regularly associating with convicted felons.

Wesley has worked for the sheriff's office since May 2016.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos