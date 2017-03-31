Birmingham pastor joins city's mayoral race

A Birmingham pastor is throwing his hat into the ring for the Birmingham mayor's race, becoming the fifth person to announce so far.
Fernandez Sims tells Al.com that (http://bit.ly/2nHdpjE ) he wants to unite the city, rebuild its crumbling infrastructure, tackle crime and address the city's school problems.
Sims is also a case manager for a non-profit Christian counseling agency.
He will face current Birmingham Mayor William Bell, Birmingham Board of Education member Randall Woodfin, contractor Chris Woods, and Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reserve deputy Randy Davis.
The race is Aug. 22. And qualifying for the election is on June 23.
Sims says he intends to give "every citizen a voice."
Comments