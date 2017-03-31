Some Dallas County jail inmates learn to train shelter dogs

The men were accused of choking their girlfriends or robbing people or leading cops on high-speed chases.
The Dallas Morning News (http://bit.ly/2oGCngB ) reports many had been locked up for a few months, growing more hardened.
But on Wednesday, they stood clad in striped jail scrubs before TV cameras, smiling and showing their softer sides as they petted and gave treats to five shelter dogs. They're the first participants in Home for Hounds, a new program at the Dallas County Jail aimed at helping both the men and dogs change for the better.
"Being in this program has opened up something that I'd closed off," said Darrell Johnson, 22, who has been working with Diamond, a white-and-brown spotted dog. "I have five little girls and a wife. This helps you with patience."
Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez got the idea to start the program after hearing about a similar one at another jail. Valdez is a big dog lover, with three at home (Quinn, Madge and Vinny).
It took three years to get the program up and running because of the bureaucracy and lawyers, Valdez said, but now she's thrilled with it. It will turn the inmates into "productive citizens," she said, because they have to adhere to a strict schedule that includes waking up at 5 a.m. to take care of the dogs.
"This teaches accountability, responsibility and affection," Valdez said.
During the five-week course, an El Centro College instructor teaches the inmates how to train the dogs, who were plucked from the euthanization line at the Grand Prairie shelter.
The dogs learn basic obedience skills such as sit, stay and come, which makes them more adoptable. The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals donated collars, leashes and dog beds. The $136,000 budget is funded through the sheriff's commissary fund, using no taxpayer money.
"I'm hoping by the time they see this story, there's a line ready to adopt them," Valdez said.
Dallas County Commissioner Elba Garcia said nearly half of Dallas County inmates are rearrested within three years of being freed. Programs that teach inmates vocational skills help them turn their lives around, which saves taxpayer money, she said.
"It's a win-win situation because people are helping animals and animals are helping people," Garcia said.
Valdez, who as a sheriff has to be tough on criminals, showed her softer side with the dogs. When one inmate struggled to coax his dog back into the crate, Valdez said: "He doesn't want to go in. That's fine, leave him out."
County Judge Clay Jenkins said it was a "beautiful allegory" that the inmates were training the dogs using "positive reinforcement" and never forcing them to do anything.
"If people are going to be successful in the outside world, they need to find their center from positive reinforcements — family and jobs — not through just fear and discipline," Jenkins said.
Inmate Thomas Chambers, 58, held Dallas, a little brown Yorkie-terrier mix who wagged his tail.
"I love this little guy," Chambers said. "Personally, being in this program relieves a lot of stress. It gave me time to reflect on my issues."
