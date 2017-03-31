Report: Alaska pays $3B a year to cover alcohol, drug costs

Costs from alcohol and drug abuse in Alaska have totaled more than $3 billion a year, according to a new report from the Alaska Mental Health Trust.
The study says the billion-dollar total is equal to roughly $4,000 per state resident, with alcoholism causing more economic damage than drug abuse. The report released Wednesday was completed by the McDowell Group, The Alaska Public Radio Network reported (http://bit.ly/2mUqhE8).
Researchers found that one-third of the economic costs from alcohol use are attributed to lost income for the families and local economies of those who die from alcohol-related causes. Other major alcohol-related costs result from the expense of the criminal justice system, health care, motor-vehicle crashes and welfare, the report states.
Anchorage Democratic Rep. Ivy Spohnholz said the information has made lawmakers more aware of what "we spend each year as a state by not properly grappling with the issue of alcohol and also drug abuse."
Jeff Jessee, the trust's legislative liaison, said ensuring there are treatment options available for those struggling with addictions will help cut some of the costs. He testified in front of both the Alaska House and Senate health and social services committees this week.
"It's stunning to me how much effort is being put forth by this Legislature in attempting to reduce the costs of government programs and departments that are at least arguably trying to contribute something positive to Alaska and Alaskans," Jessee said.
This is the McDowell Group's fourth report on the issue since 2001, according to the group' vice president in Anchorage, Donna Logan. She said each report has collected more accurate information on alcohol and drug abuse, leading to cost estimates for alcohol misuse to increase by 50 percent in the last four years.
"I think when you have better data and better modeling, the credibility of your study improves," Logan said. "And people are making a lot of decisions with this data, and so we want to make sure it has as much integrity as possible."
