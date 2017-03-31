Embattled Ward County sheriff scheduled for midsummer trial

A midsummer trial has been scheduled for embattled Ward County Sheriff Steve Kukowski.
Kukowski faces misdemeanor charges related to an October 2014 incident in which an ill jail inmate died. He maintains his innocence.
Judge Lolita Romanick on Thursday scheduled a weeklong trial beginning July 10.
Former Gov. Jack Dalrymple suspended Kukowski last year. The sheriff faces a removal hearing next month after current Gov. Doug Burgum in January allowed the removal proceedings to go forward.
