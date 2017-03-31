Rep. Chris Stewart to hold Salt Lake City town hall Friday

Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart is scheduled to hold a town hall in the heart of Utah's Democratic stronghold Friday, the first of the state's congressional delegation since Rep. Jason Chaffetz was shouted down by a cacophony of boos.
Progressive activists who say they're worried about President Donald Trump's policies plan to have several hundred people in attendance, but it's unclear if the Stewart event will reach the same level of discord that Chaffetz faced in February.
Stewart, who has been in office since early 2013, has been criticized by some Utah residents for his support of Trump and the Republican plan to repeal and replace President Barack Obama's health care law.
His town hall was originally scheduled last week but it was postponed after Stewart stayed in Washington for a planned vote on the health bill. House Republican leaders pulled the bill before the vote after determining it did not have enough support.
"We worked very hard to bring the American people better healthcare options and I'm very disappointed in this outcome," Stewart, who supported the plan, said in a statement.
Utah Indivisible, an activist group that formed in November in reaction to Trump and his agenda, has put out calls on social media asking followers to bring friend and pack Stewart's Friday event.
Kellie Henderson, an organizer with Utah Indivisible, said last week that she didn't expect Stewart's town hall to be as raucous as the Chaffetz event, which she said partly became so loud because audience members did not have microphones and had to shout questions.
Henderson says Stewart's office has said they plan to have microphones available for audience members, which might make it more orderly. She said most people attend town halls because they want to have a conversation, not shout at someone.
"Town halls are basically the gold standard for getting in touch with your congressman," she said.
Henderson did not return messages Thursday seeking an update on the group's expected attendance.
Stewart's office did not return a message asking if staffers were expecting or preparing for any protests.
Stewart, who was re-elected to a third term in November with about 62 percent of the vote, represents Utah's 2nd Congressional District. It's the state's largest congressional seat, covering Salt Lake City and its generally liberal voters, along with the city's northern suburbs and a vast chunk of the state's eastern and southern rural areas.
Just before the election last November, Stewart said he would vote for Trump, despite having denounced him for comments in a 2005 Access Hollywood tape in which the president bragged about groping women.
Stewart said he was supporting Trump in order to prevent Democrat Hillary Clinton from winning, particularly because he was concerned about the next president filling vacancies on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Stewart's last town hall was in the southern Utah city of St. George in January. Friday night's event will be his 51st town hall since taking office, including five telephone town halls, according to his office.
