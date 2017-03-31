French person assaulted by knife-wielding man in Shanghai

3:33 Burr, Warner stress commitment to bipartisan investigation into possible Trump- Russia links Pause

1:20 House Intelligence Committee fights over canceled open committee hearing

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment

3:24 Spicer tells veteran reporter to stop shaking her head

1:30 Family of five makes former Oakdale church home

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama