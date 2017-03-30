Raised South Korean ferry Sewol heading to port

3:33 Burr, Warner stress commitment to bipartisan investigation into possible Trump- Russia links Pause

1:20 House Intelligence Committee fights over canceled open committee hearing

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election

3:24 Spicer tells veteran reporter to stop shaking her head

0:18 Trump calls election rival Evan McMullin 'McMuffin' at rally

1:30 Family of five makes former Oakdale church home

3:36 Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions