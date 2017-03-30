Sheriff angry Kern County cited among immigration offenders

The sheriff of Kern County has become the latest law enforcement official to lash back at a weekly report from federal immigration officials on jurisdictions that aren't cooperating with them.
Sheriff Donny Youngblood said in a news conference Thursday that the report contained "fake information."
Youngblood said it is impossible that his conservative county known for its cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement could be among the worst offenders.
Several other sheriffs and police chiefs complained last week about the report, but most were from more liberal areas that have taken stances against cooperating on immigration.
ICE officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But a spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security, ICE's parent agency, earlier acknowledged errors in the report and said they'll be corrected.
