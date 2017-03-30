Highlights from in and around the world of Texas politics

On the brink of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton facing a jury on criminal securities fraud charges, a judge on Thursday ordered a delay until the trial can be moved from the Republican's hometown. Prosecutors have accused conservative allies of trying to derail the case.
Among those prosecutors have singled out is Rick Santorum, the former U.S. senator and GOP presidential candidate, who told a Dallas television station earlier this year that the felony indictments against Texas' top prosecutor were a witch hunt.
It is now unclear when Paxton — who has spent the majority of his two years in office under indictment — will stand trial over allegations that he improperly steered investors toward a tech startup without disclosing that he was being paid by the company. The trial was set to begin in May.
But state District George Gallagher sided with special prosecutors who argued they couldn't get a fair trial in suburban Collin County, outside Dallas, where Paxton lives and where his supporters have publicly railed against the case. One Paxton ally has succeeded in tying up $200,000 prosecutors say they're owed after filing a lawsuit claiming that their fees are exorbitant.
In turn, prosecutors have threatened to quit if they don't get paid, in what legal observers say may be an unprecedented courtroom twist.
Gallagher did not set a new trial date or select a new venue in a brief one-page ruling.
But during a courtroom hearing this week, Gallagher expressed concerns over a flier for a Paxton fundraiser in 2013 that was hosted by a number of locally prominent Republicans in Collin County. The fundraiser was held two years before Paxton was indicted, and Gallagher did not elaborate as to what precisely worried him.
"We may have an ethical problem here," Gallagher said Wednesday.
Paxton, who faced 5 to 99 years in prison, has pleaded not guilty and has signaled that he will run again in 2018. The delay now threatens to keep the case lingering over Paxton as he would begin a re-election campaign in earnest, although so far no Republicans have announced plans to challenge him in a primary.
___
SCHOOL VOUCHERS
The Texas Senate on Thursday approved a major voucher plan offering state funding to children attending private and religious schools — but only after slashing its potential cost by limiting the number of eligible families and exempting rural areas, which opponents argue can least afford losing students.
Sen. Larry Taylor's bill creates publicly sponsored education savings accounts for parents while offering tax credits to businesses that sponsor private schooling via donations. It appeared stalled before the Republican from Friendswood agreed to make wholesale changes.
"Our public schools have all the incumbency advantages. They have the facilities, they have the activities and, frankly, for many places, it's the center of the town's activities," Taylor said Tuesday. "But there are some students in those schools that that's not the best environment for them."
His overhauled proposal no longer applies to communities with fewer than 285,000 residents and includes caps ensuring that only low-income families are eligible, except in cases of students with special needs who could get funding to enroll in private schools regardless of their family's income.
After hours of debate, the revised version passed 18-13 in the GOP-controlled Senate.
It now heads to the state House, which is also Republican-majority but is far warier of vouchers. So-called "school choice" has long been defeated by Democrats and rural Republicans in that chamber who fear harming public schools that are top employers for — and often form the lifeblood of — the small communities they represent.
Scaling back the voucher plan reduced the cost from more than $100 million over the life of the two-year Texas budget cycle to less than $10 million, Taylor said. He said he believed only as many as 75,000 students would apply for educational savings accounts or scholarships out of the state's roughly 5.2 million public school students
___
UNION DUES
The Texas Senate has given final approval to ending voluntary payroll deductions of union dues from state and public employee paychecks.
Houston Republican Sen. Joan Huffman says the government shouldn't be in the business of collecting union dues, noting that many other states already have similar rules.
But her bill allows payroll deductions for charities and for unions for first-responders like police and firefighters. It has been backed by Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, as well as business groups.
Senate Democrats opposed the proposal as unfairly targeting teachers' unions and other organized labor groups.
The measure passed 20-11 Thursday along party lines within the Senate's Republican majority, sending it to the state House.
A similar measure passed the Senate in 2015, but never got a House vote.
___
ON DECK
The House and Senate are off until Monday when they will hold floor sessions beginning at 2 p.m.
___
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Nothing is broken here. Nothing needs fixing here,"— Sen. Eddie Lucio, D-Brownsville, who opposed the union due collection bill, saying it did little more than antagonize public school teachers and their unions.
Comments