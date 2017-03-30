The Latest: Lawmakers OK $15 million for mystery project

The Latest on the final day of the 2017 Kentucky legislative session (all times local):
10:45 p.m.
State lawmakers have agreed to let Gov. Matt Bevin borrow up to $15 million to convince a company to bring up to 500 full-time jobs to struggling eastern Kentucky.
State officials say Kentucky is in the running to land a major economic development project that would bring an investment of $1.3 billion, 1,000 construction jobs and 500 full-time jobs with average annual salaries of $75,000.
Lawmakers approved the bill late Thursday night on the final day of the legislative session. Republican Sen. Chris McDaniel said the bill was written in such a way that the governor can only use the money for this one project. If the project falls through, the state would not borrow the money.
Bevin told reporters the project is "alive and well," adding "there's no guarantee of anything."
___
7:55 p.m.
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is asking lawmakers for permission to spend up to $15 million for a mystery project somewhere in eastern Kentucky.
A Senate committee approved a bill Thursday night that would give the governor permission to issue up to $15 million in bonds for the project. Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Terry Gill called it a "competitive situation" and said he could not reveal details. He said it would have a "significant economic upside for the state."
Republican Sen. Chris McDaniel said the project would be in eastern Kentucky. He said the bill is written in a way that the governor would either use the money for this project, or nothing.
___
4:07 p.m.
Kentuckians would be limited to a three-day supply of powerful prescription painkillers in most cases under a bill that has cleared the state Senate on the final day of the legislative session.
The Senate voted 29-9 to approve House Bill 333 on Thursday. The bill forbids doctors from prescribing more than a three-day supply of prescription painkillers but lists many exceptions including cancer treatment, chronic pain and end-of-life care.
The bill also defines "fentanyl" and "carfentanil," two synthetic drugs similar to opioids but much more dangerous. Fentanyl accounted for 420 drug overdose deaths in 2015, up from 121 deaths in 2014, according to the most recent drug overdose report.
The Senate made a few changes to the bill. If the House agrees by midnight, it will go to the governor's desk.
