Moderates hold key to California road repair tax plan

The fate of Gov. Jerry Brown's push to raise more than $5 billion a year to fix decrepit roads and bridges lies with a handful of centrist lawmakers in the California Legislature.
The Democratic governor and top legislative leaders hit the road Thursday to pressure two moderate Democrats in Concord who will cast decisive votes on a major piece of Brown's legacy. They've set an aggressive deadline to approve the legislation by next week.
Brown cast the decision as the last chance to save California from a future of destructive potholes and crumbling streets.
Most Republicans agree that the state needs an influx of money to fix road and reduce congestion, but they oppose raising taxes to generate it.
