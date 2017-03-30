Priest kidnapped, released in northern Mexico

Mexico's Roman Catholic council of bishops said Thursday that a priest kidnapped in the Gulf coast city of Tampico had been released unharmed.
The council identified the priest as Rev. Oscar Lopez Navarro, from the Tampico diocese. He was kidnapped late Tuesday.
Tampico Bishop Jose Luis Dibildox had said the kidnappers indicated they would negotiate for his release, apparently in exchange for a ransom. But the bishop's council did not say whether any ransom was paid.
"We are pleased to hear of his release, we mourn the way our society is being affected by violence," the council said.
On Monday, a priest was shot to death in the Pacific coast state of Nayarit. In 2016, two priests were found shot to death in Veracruz state and another priest was killed in the western state of Michoacan.
An estimated 32 priests have been slain in Mexico since 2006.
