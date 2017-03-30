Burrowing prairie dogs again a concern after ruling

An appeals court ruling that says the U.S. government, not the state, should protect the Utah prairie dog is causing heartburn for many southern Utah residents who for years have complained that the safeguards for the burrowing critters have prevented them doing what they want with their private property.
Many of the problems caused by the prairie dogs had been addressed or fixed under a state plan that was implemented after U.S. District Judge Dee Benson in 2014 issued a legal victory to a group of Cedar City residents that sued, residents said Thursday.
The state plan expanded where wildlife officials could trap and remove prairie dogs and gave residents the option to seek permission to kill nuance prairie dogs.
That plan is now dead after a three-judge panel on the Denver-based 10th Circuit Court of Appeals appeared to agree with environmentalists in a decision Wednesday that found that stripping federal protections would undermine the Endangered Species Act. The judge ruled that the federal government can regulate and protect the Utah prairie dog even though it's only found within one state.
Bruce Hughes said he was unable to develop his 3.5-acre property into office buildings and storage units in the mid-2000s because of federal protections for some 85 prairie dogs living there. State wildlife officials moved the animals over the last two years, and he has permission to kill any new prairie dogs that appear.
"We had dealt with the federal government for 40 years and had made zero progress and spent millions of dollars," said Hughes, a tax accountant. "With two years of state control, we have basically solved our problem.. . . I can run over them with a tractor and I won't be arrested. I'm happy as a clam."
Residents with permission from state authorities killed about 3,500 Utah prairie dogs in 2015 and 2016, said Adam Kavalunas, the state's prairie dog recovery biologist. That doesn't include another 6,000 eliminated on agriculture lands, kills already permitted under federal control.
Kavalunas said state officials trapped and removed nearly 2,700 prairie dogs in 2015, about 600 more than normal as they saw a spike in request in residential areas where they were now able to remove them. The number of trappings dropped to a normal level in 2016, he said.
State wildlife teams did trapping and moving before under federal rules, but the state plan streamlined the process, he said.
Noah Greenwald, endangered species director at the Center for Biological Diversity, celebrated the ruling as a decision that ensures that more than 1,600 endangered species around the country remain protected. He said it marks a stinging rebuke of "extreme private party rights advocates."
Derek Morton, spokesman for the group that sued, People for the Ethical Treatment of Property Owners, said they plan to appeal the decision. He and other see the ruling as an ill-advised approval of federal overreach that tramples people's rights to manage their own private property.
At a cemetery in the tiny town of Paragonah, mayor Constance Robinson said she and another man in town who is a "good shot" have killed some 250 prairie dogs in recent years that burrow under fences meant to keep them out and cause head stones to fall and even get into some of the coffins.
She had federal permission to kill the rodents before the state plan went into place and she's hopeful that doesn't change. Her husband and son are among those buried in the cemetery.
She has a sign with a picture of a prairie dog near their graves that says, "Don't even think about it."
"It is very emotional to think that anybody who isn't in a cement vault was getting nibbled on," Robinson said.
