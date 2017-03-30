Fish, plant research collections out at Louisiana-Monroe

Athletic renovations, budget cuts and limited use have given the death knell to the thousands of fish and plant research specimens housed at the University of Louisiana at Monroe's Museum of Natural History.
Eric Pani, vice president for academic affairs, said Thursday that the university is finding a new home for two of the state's largest research collections — 6 million fish specimens and 500,000 plant specimens. Two Louisiana institutions have expressed interest as well as some institutes outside the state, he said.
"I'm confident we will find a location for these collections at other institutions that are better suited to take care of them," he said.
News of the looming move from the ULM-based museum came in a Facebook post Tuesday by the museum's director, who said the collections were being forced out to make way for a new track field and could be destroyed if not relocated.
Pani said there's no way the collections will be destroyed.
"That's not the case at all," he said.
A telephone message left for Thomas Sasek, a biology professor and curator of the museum, who initially posted details about the planned relocation, was not immediately returned Thursday.
Pani said the collections, currently housed at Brown Stadium, have not been used by students and faculty much over the past few years, except for instructional purposes.
"Changes in biology and a shift more toward the biomedical areas have decreased use of those specimens," Pani said. "Research use has largely been confined to people outside ULM from loans we have made to them and visits they have made here. However, we have still had to maintain the collections."
Pani said renovations and improvements to the track at Brown Stadium are scheduled to begin in the summer. The work will raise the track to sanctioned status, allowing meets to be held there and other schools to host track and field competitions.
Pani acknowledges the decision is not ideal but "makes the most sense for preserving this important resource." He said the intention was to move the collections elsewhere on campus, but because of the space needed and possible fire hazards, special facilities were required.
"Unfortunately, the fiscal situation facing the university over the years requires us to make choices like this. We can no longer afford to store the collections and provide all of the public services we have in the past."
Limits on where the state can cut to fill budget gaps frequently mean hits to areas that have fewer protected dollars, mainly public colleges and health services. Late last year, lawmakers reached a compromise with the governor to close a $313 million deficit left from the financial year that ended June 30. Louisiana's colleges took one of the bigger hits, a $12 million cut.
Sasek told The News-Star (http://tnsne.ws/2nkQKpJ) the collections are the product of two men's decades-long careers.
Neil Douglas compiled the fish collection, considered the third largest university-based collection in the world, while Dale Thomas created the herbarium that is estimated to be the fifth largest in the South.
"It's the heritage of the university. There are 15,000 biology majors who collected this stuff," said Dennis Bell, collection manager for the herbarium.
