Christie, lieutenant governor both traveled to White House

Republican Gov. Chris Christie visited the White House for a high-profile discussion about drug addiction with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, but his office failed to note that his lieutenant governor was attending a separate event there.
The Christie administration said in its schedule for Wednesday that Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, also a Republican, was serving as the state's acting governor, but she was out of the state for at least half of the day, traveling to and attending a women's empowerment event during the afternoon.
Christie was at the White House until at least the early afternoon. Christie spokesman Jeremy Rosen said Guadagno "was acting for the first half of yesterday only, and he resumed being Governor yesterday."
Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney, who serves as acting governor when both Christie and Guadagno are out of state, said he was never given notice of that by the governor.
Christie said last May during his radio call-in show that if he's not away overnight or out of communication it's not necessary to notify the Legislature.
"I think even as governor I still have the ability to have a private life and to be able to go where I feel like I need to go as long as I can still perform my duties," he said later last year when the issue surfaced again.
Guadagno frequently filled in for Christie during his trips out of state during his failed presidential run in 2015 and 2016. Christie responded to critics who argued he spent too much time out of state saying that technology allowed him to keep tabs on state government and that he could "walk and chew gum at the same time."
Guadagno is seeking the Republican nomination for governor to replace Christie, who is term-limited and will leave office when his second term ends early next year. Her White House trip was only publicized because she tweeted a photo of herself in front of the building Wednesday evening.
The White House event included United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and speeches from Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Guadagno attended as part of her official duties, said her spokeswoman, Suzanne Schwab.
Guadagno was elected in 2009 with Christie and is the state's first lieutenant governor. Before the positon was created, the Senate president would serve as the state's top executive when the governor was out of state. That arrangement could lead to the governor of one party being backstopped by an acting governor of different political affiliation.
