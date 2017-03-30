No deals made yet on New York's state budget

Compromise proved elusive Thursday as New York lawmakers and Gov. Andrew Cuomo worked to hammer out budget deals on ride-hailing, juvenile justice reforms and college tuition assistance ahead of a key deadline.
They had hoped to pass the state's new spending plan before Saturday, but that's looking unlikely thanks to the slow pace of closed-door negotiations.
"Everything is really still outstanding — close — but still outstanding," said Senate Leader John Flanagan, R-Long Island.
Here's where top budget issues stand as lawmakers race the clock:
___
RAISE THE AGE
New York is one of only two states to automatically prosecute 16- and 17-year-olds in adult criminal courts, a system youth advocates say eschews rehabilitation and sets children up to be lifelong criminals.
Cuomo and legislative leaders have agreed most of the age group should be moved out of the adult system. Top leaders have floated the idea of sending felony offenders to "youth courts," where lawyers could recommend whether the case should be tried in family or criminal courts.
Republicans and Democrats are stalled in arguments about which crimes would qualify for these courts how much say the district attorneys and judges would have.
___
RIDE HAILING
App-based ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft have pushed for years for state regulations allowing them to move into cities such as Rochester, Buffalo, Albany and Syracuse but remain limited to the New York City area. The Senate and Cuomo, a Democrat, support the companies' expansion, but a proposal in the Assembly would subject ride-hailing to local regulation too.
One possible compromise would allow large cities to voluntarily prohibit ride-hailing.
Uber spokeswoman Alix Anfang said the company is "hopeful that lawmakers will soon reach a compromise to ensure that New Yorkers will gain access to affordable, reliable transportation options."
___
WATER
New York has some of the oldest and leakiest pipes in the nation, and contamination from old industrial sites continues to threaten water quality.
In response, the Senate proposed $8 billion for water quality protection and upgrades to drinking water and sewer systems around the state. The Assembly and Cuomo have suggested $2 billion. Deals floating around the Capitol on Thursday would put the agreed-upon number closer to the Assembly-Cuomo figure.
"Close, but nothing final," said Sen. Jeff Klein, D-Bronx, when asked about water funding.
___
SCHOOLS
Both chambers also want to increase investments in public schools. The Assembly proposes $26.5 billion in overall school funding, a $1.8 billion increase, compared with a $1.2 billion increase in the Senate version. Both houses would maintain the state's formula that determines how much money schools receive, but would not fulfill those calculated amounts in their entirety.
"I'm for full funding," said Glenville Republican Sen. Jim Tedisco. "I think it's that important. But there's only so much money and only so much agreement we can get."
Tedisco said the Senate and Assembly also are squabbling over the amount of that funding that would go to tuition payments for privately run charter schools.
