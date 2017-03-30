The Latest: Christie's office defends him from bridge judge

Bill Baroni leaves federal court after sentencing in Newark, N.J., Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Baroni, 45, was sentenced to two years after he and Bridget Kellywere convicted for their roles in the 2013 George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal. Kelly, 44, was sentenced to 18 months. Both must also serve 500 hours of community service.
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
William Fitzpatrick, acting U.S. Attorney for District of New Jersey, speaks to reporters after leaving federal court in Newark, N.J., Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Two former aides to Gov. Chris Christie, Bill Baroni and Bridget Kelly, were sentenced to prison Wednesday for their roles in the 2013 George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal. Baroni, 45, was sentenced to two years. Kelly, 44, was sentenced to 18 months. Both must also serve 500 hours of community service.
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
