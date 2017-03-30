Former justice John Broderick to join Dartmouth-Hitchcock

Former state Supreme Court Justice John Broderick will join Dartmouth-Hitchcock as senior director for public affairs.
Broderick is an advocate for the Campaign to Change Direction New Hampshire, an effort to advance a national initiative to change the culture of mental health.
Broderick, who starts April 3, will be responsible for outreach to business and community leaders and policy makers.
He was an associate justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court for nine years. He was chief justice from 2004 to 2010.
Broderick also was dean of the University of New Hampshire School of Law and was the first executive director of the Warren B. Rudman Center for Justice, Leadership and Public Policy.
He was an adjunct professor at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College for more than 10 years.
