Vos 'generally supportive' of hidden weapons measure

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he's "generally supportive" a bill allowing the carrying of concealed weapons without a permit.
Vos told reporters Thursday he hasn't yet asked Assembly Republicans where they stand on the bill but that they plan to discuss the proposal.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he doesn't know if there is enough support yet to pass it in the Senate. But he says there are aspects of the bill that "almost everybody feels comfortable with" given that the concealed carry law has been in place for six years.
That law requires a permit holder to undergo training. The bill, circulated this week, would no longer require training, or a permit, to carry a concealed weapon.
Comments