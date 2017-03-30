More Politics News

March 30, 2017 2:08 PM

New super PAC forms to support Nicholson Senate run

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

A newly formed super PAC fueled by a single $2 million donation has formed to support a run for the U.S. Senate by former Marine and political newcomer Kevin Nicholson.

He has not yet announced whether he plans to run for the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin. A number of other Republicans are considering getting in the race.

The new PAC called Solutions for Wisconsin is funded solely so far by Richard Uihlein, founder of Uline Corp. in Pleasant Prairie.

The news came a day after another potential candidate, Nicole Schneider, indicated she was considering getting in.

Wisconsin state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Thursday he was still open to running but was focused on work in the Legislature.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos